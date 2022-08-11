Report: Deshaun Watson would accept eight-game suspension, pay $5 million fine

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT
As the NFL prepares to impose an unprecedented punishment on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for four instances of non-violent sexual assault, Watson has made a last-ditch effort to resolve the situation.

According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Watson “would accept” an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine to resolve the situation.

We placed “would accept” in quotes because that makes it not part of a negotiation, not a formal offer to which the league would respond, sparking a back and forth that finishes with more games and more money. It’s Watson’s camp floating the idea of what it would take to get it done.

The report makes no indication as to what the league will do. In a subsequent item, we’ll analyze the potential response from the party that, at this point, has the deck fully stacked in its favor — as evidenced by Watson’s willingness to miss nearly half the season and surrender half the salary he earned last year.

13 responses to "Report: Deshaun Watson would accept eight-game suspension, pay $5 million fine

  3. How about no.

    Suspension should be indefinite in length, covering at minimum this entire upcoming season. $40 million fine on top of it, with the league providing that money to non-profit organizations supporting abuse victims.

  7. lucky for him the appeal is final and binding, so he’ll accept whatever they want him to

  9. I hope NFL is much better than this and go for a year of suspension plus much more than that stupid $9.6MM first year salary he purposely lowered to.

    Absolutely horrendous if NFL would lower the moral code even further by not penalizing for more. Do what’s right, not what’s easy.

    This is a guy who is a sexual predator with over 68+ different individuals! A lot of other players were penalized much more for doing much less. Come on NFL.

  10. He’ll also accept a year minimum and 10 million fine, he doesn’t really have a choice in the matter. Time to negotiate has ended

  13. when the nfl offered 12 games … that was the chance
    i said 10 games ans 10 million now … 1 year minimum

