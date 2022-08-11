Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints.

Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night that Allen was out for “personal reasons.”

Allen signed a one-year contract with the Texans this offseason to help backup Davis Mills. Mills will play against the Saints, Smith said, but Allen’s absence likely means third quarterback Jeff Driskel will see most of the snaps.

The Texans currently have only three quarterbacks on their roster.

Smith also announced that rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. will not play Saturday.