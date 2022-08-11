Robert Saleh: Rookie T Max Mitchell further along than we thought

USA Today Sports

The Jets planned to start Mekhi Becton at right tackle this season, but they have to come up with a new answer at the position.

Becton suffered a knee injury that is expected to end his season in practice this week and they aren’t ready to name a new starter at this point. Head coach Robert Saleh called it an open competition on Wednesday.

Chuma Edoga got snaps there on Tuesday and it was fourth-round pick Max Mitchell‘s turn on Wednesday. While Saleh wasn’t tipping his hand, he did say that Mitchell has showed the Jets more than they expected to this point in the summer.

“Love his play demeanor, love his mindset, love where he’s at with regards to responsibility and execution,” Saleh said in a press conference. “Obviously, he’s got a way to go with regards to understanding pass sets and how to play in those one-on-one situations, and same thing in the run game. It’s all leverage and angles and all that stuff. He’s learning. I promise, he’s never seen ends like we have, and they’re all like that in the NFL. They’re talented. Like where he’s at. Obviously, he’s got a long way to go, but he’s a lot further along than we thought.”

The Jets open the preseason against the Eagles on Friday night and that will likely be an important night for Edoga and Mitchell as they try to show they can handle the job. If the results aren’t what they want, the Jets could go outside the organization to find another solution but a good showing could take that off the table for the immediate future.