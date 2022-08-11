Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: The narratives are all unfair

August 11, 2022
By most accounts, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is having an up-and-down training camp. Head coach Ron Rivera even pointed out recently that while Wentz has shown some inaccuracy, it’s nothing he or the team are “overly concerned” about.

Part of that is likely because Washington would really like for Wentz to work out. Since Rivera took over as head coach in 2020, six different players have started games at quarterback. Wentz will make it seven.

The Commanders obviously need some stability and continuity at that position. In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Rivera said that’s why the organization is excited about the opportunity it has with Wentz.

The narratives are all unfair,” Rivera said. “I mean, obviously he left each place for their reasons. OK, great — that’s their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because we want him here. He’s here because we see what he can do, we see what he’s done. And based on what we do, we see there’s an opportunity. And that’s why he’s here.

“And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far. The guys have all assimilated to him. They’ve rallied around him. And that’s a huge plus because, again, based on what we went through for the last couple of years — and probably before I got here — trying to find the quarterback.”

Wentz was traded from the Eagles to the Colts in 2020 and Indianapolis flipped him to Washington — with no clear replacement — in March. But since Kirk Cousins left the franchise to sign with the Vikings in the 2019 offseason, Washington has started Alex Smith, Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, and Garrett Gilbert at quarterback.

As Rivera put it, that’s why adding Wentz was enticing.

“Now all of a sudden there’s an opportunity for us to settle in on a guy — let’s do it,” Rivera said. “Let’s get behind him. Let’s give him every opportunity to succeed. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

22 responses to “Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: The narratives are all unfair

  3. We won’t know for sure until after opening day. Training camp buzz doesn’t amount to a hill of beans once the weather starts to cool down.

  5. dear ron rivera: last year kurt warner did a 49 minute youtube video highlighting carson wentz’s play week 18 against the jags. if the narrative is all unfair, then you are saying the none of the many shortcomings noted by warner fairly fall at wentz’s feet?

  6. How can Rivera say that the narratives are unfair when just last week he told reporters that Wentz was looking inaccurate in practice?! The chickens are roosting on the riverboat

  7. Ron is right, give the man a chance, but fair or unfair, he’d better win a lot of games or he’s gone.

  8. Hey, coach, if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck — it’s not a narrative. It’s a duck.

  9. Its a mistake to go all in on him. All this talk is going to feel fake when they bench him mid-season and dump him at the end of it, which is almost a certainty. Why not just say, he’s currently our #1 and leave it at that?

  10. “He’s here because we see what he can do, we see what he’s done.“

    He’s there because two other teams saw what he could do, saw what he’s done—and they told him to take a hike!

  11. That stinker against the last place Jaguars with the playoffs on the line isn’t narrative, it is fact. Franchise QBs are measured by success in the big moments, not mid season performances. By Ron’s logic, Kirk Cousins is a hall of fame QB.

  12. Narratives on what Wentz may do in the future may be unfair, but narratives to date are absolutely fair.

  13. Fool me once, shame on you.
    Fool me twice, shame on me.
    Fool me thrice, welcome to the Commanders!

  14. Persistent and repeated narratives usually have a lot of truth to them. He’ll be out of Washington in 2 seasons or less.

  15. The six fans this franchise has left are in for a test watching Wentz flush another season down the toilet.

  16. Wentz knows this is his last shot. If he puts up 27/7 TD/INT like he did last year. Any Skins fan will take it. The Media hates Wentz and wants to see him fail.

  17. 1. The Eagles wanted to keep Wentz; he essentially cried his way out of town
    2. The Colts certainly had “their reasons” which we’ve all heard and Wentz displayed at both of his previous stops
    3. Part of Wentz problem is he keeps getting things handed to him instead of earning them. The Commanders continuing to express confidence in him instead of saying, publicly, “he has to prove it” is, in my opinion, a mistake based on his track record of lack of accountability.

    But keep selling yourself that confidence Ron if it helps take the sting out of watching those left-handed hero balls…

  18. Washington is trying to compete with the Chicago Bears QB turn-over rate.

    Give it up, not going to match us.

  19. This is going to be fun to watch. He’s a bust at this point no doubt about it coach.

  20. As a lifelong Washington fan, I’m thrilled to have Carson Wentz as QB1. I had high hopes in Dwayne Haskins for about five minutes – other than that,it’s been torture for me since the team short-sightedly let Kirk Cousins leave following the 2017 season. Go Carson Wentz, Go Bison, Go Washington!!!

  21. Three different teams in three years. Can we make that four different teams in four years?

  22. Rivera: ““And we have a lot of confidence in what we’ve seen so far…”
    ********
    Drinking the Kool-Aid….

