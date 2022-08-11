Russell Wilson: It was devastating to see Tim Patrick go down

Getty Images

The Broncos lost one of their key receivers for the season early on in training camp when Tim Patrick tore his ACL.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Patrick’s injury occurred, quarterback Russell Wilson said he was hurt to see Patrick get injured after how he’d worked throughout the offseason.

“It was devastating just to see him go down,” Wilson said in his Thursday press conference. “Made a great catch and he was accelerating, finishing the play, and [his] knee gave out.

“Tim has been a true pro. Ever since I’ve gotten here, just a true pro. Leader in the locker room, a leader on the field, a leader in every way he’s gone about it. He’s still staying positive, he’s still staying upbeat. He’ll come back stronger.”

Patrick was second on the team last season with 734 yards receiving and led Denver with five receiving touchdowns.

The Broncos still have Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy at the top of their receiving corps for 2022.