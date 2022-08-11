Saints sign Brian Allen, release Jaleel Johnson

Getty Images

The Saints announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday, including a new addition to their secondary.

Defensive back Brian Allen has joined the team. The Saints also officially announced the previously reported signings of quarterback KJ Costello and defensive back Jack Koerner.

Allen was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Steelers who appeared in 16 games for the team before spending his third NFL season on waivers. He went on to play in one game for the 49ers in 2020 and three games for the Browns last year.

Allen has six career tackles.

To make space for the newcomers, the Saints released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson and running back Malcolm Brown. Defensive back Bryce Thompson was waived with an injury designation.

Brown’s release was reported on Wednesday. Johnson appeared in 65 games for the Vikings and Texans over the last five seasons and signed with the Saints in April.