Steelers claim Hamilcar Rashed off waivers

Getty Images

The Steelers found themselves in need of a healthy defensive player this week and they addressed it on the waiver wire.

Wednesday’s NFL transaction report shows that the Steelers claimed defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed. He was cut by the Jets on Tuesday.

Rashed signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He was cut at the end of camp and wound up on the practice squad, but was later promoted to the active roster. He played in one game and recorded one tackle while playing 16 defensive snaps.

The Steelers had a need on defense because linebacker Ulysses Gilbert hurt his foot. He was waived with an injury designation on Wednesday.