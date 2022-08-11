Steelers sign Christian Blake, waive Javon McKinley

Getty Images

The Steelers made a change to their wide receiver group on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Christian Blake to their 90-man roster. Javon McKinley was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Blake appeared in 41 games for the Falcons over the last three seasons. He had 28 catches for 257 yards and recorded eight tackles while playing on Atlanta’s special teams units.

He signed with the Cardinals in May, but was waived by the NFC West club early this month.

McKinley signed with the Steelers on August 1. He will revert to the Steelers’ injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers.