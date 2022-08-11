Tickets for Washington’s preseason opener are going for as little as $1

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
In this photo illustration, One US dollar bills are seen
Getty Images

The Commanders don’t want people to talk about the recent past. The probably aren’t thrilled with the attention being paid to certain aspects of the present.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the secondary ticket platform GameTime has tickets to the team’s preseason opener against the Panthers going for as little as $1.

Yes, for a single small portrait of George Washington, you can watch the team that represents the city that bears his name. (I cannot tell a lie; $1 is still probably too much.)

The lowest price through the team’s official reseller platform, Ticketmaster.com, is $30 per ticket, currently.

Interest in the team seems to be as low as ever. The crowd at one of the early training-camp practices was embarrassingly light, and owner Daniel Snyder continues to be under investigation both by Congress and the league office. Frankly, the sooner he’s gone, the better everything will be.

Unfortunately, he likely won’t be going until he’s damn good and ready. The league seems to be reluctant to take him on, either because it doesn’t want a protracted legal fight or because it potentially fears that he can cause problems with things he knows from 23 years as an owner.

  1. Dan Snyder probably couldn’t pay people to get them into the stadium right now

  2. An interesting idea i would love to read your take on, is that as players line up for new contracts, as Lamar wouldn’t sign his new deal until Kyler got his, and how Burrows wont sign his until Herbert gets paid first, I’d be interested in hearing what owners may or may not be positioning the sale of their franchise to occur after two or three franchise-sales occur first; what teams are going to become available soon, and are they playing the waiting game so that they can get a few more $billion than they would get if they sold today

  5. I really feel for Washington fans — that owner is slowly killing all hope and team loyalty.

