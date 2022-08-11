Todd Bowles: Tom Brady won’t return until after second preseason game

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 11, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 09 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

It turns out Tom Brady will be away from the team for more than just a few days.

After reports indicated earlier on Thursday Brady had an excused absence from Buccaneers training camp to deal with a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his press conference that Brady will remain away from the club through Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on Aug. 20.

“Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking — he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said. “This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games. He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as ‘Griff’ [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.

“We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp and he will not be here until after Tennessee.”

Bowles said he would be more concerned about the offense and its progress if Brady didn’t have the years of experience and the quarterback’s work ethic. He also would not delve further into why Brady will be absent, other than to say it’s a “personal issue.”

Bowles also noted that he has a “pretty high” level of confidence that Brady will return and be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11.

Because Brady made reference to not making the “competitive commitment” to playing in his retirement announcement back in February, Bowles was asked if he was worried that could be an issue that might keep Brady away for a longer period of time.

“Per our conversation, I am not worried, no,” Bowles said.

Brady, who turned 45 on Aug. 3, is entering his third season with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the Patriots. He led the league in attempts, completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns last year. He ended his 40-day retirement on March 13 to re-up with Tampa Bay for 2022.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Todd Bowles: Tom Brady won’t return until after second preseason game

  3. When asked why he won’t be able to participate in training camp along with everyone else, he said; “I don’t feel like it.”

  4. Second thoughts already? Holding out for another HC? No Gronk No Tommy? Holding out for more dollars?

  5. He certainly doesn’t need more mileage on that throwing arm. At this point in his career it’s the less is better approach

  6. I imagine it could be a planned family vacation but they don’t want to admit it because of the optics.

  7. Since he’s been avoiding talking to reporters for the past week or two, this “excused absence” is likely a face-saving excuse that Brady is making the team go along with, and they happily will, just like when they went along with his “retirement,” but wouldnt let him leave for the dolphins

  11. It’s possible Tom is getting his left knee arthroscopically cleaned out. It’s amazing how his body has held up and still playing/producing at an elite level into his mid 40s. I’m not a Tom Brady fan,but he has my admiration and respect.

  12. If Bowles is a good HC in the slightest, He will use this time to prepare Trask for their future!

  15. It’s probably one of two things:

    1) Giselle is ready to walk because he won’t retire

    or

    2) He really doesn’t want to play anymore.

  16. Told you it was turf ego “camp edition”. Retiree is trying to milk his last season by doing as little as posible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.