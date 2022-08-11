Tom Brady is expected to miss a few days for personal reasons

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chatted with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Wednesday’s joint practice between the teams, but they won’t be able to continue the conversation on Thursday.

Multiple reporters at the practice have shared that Brady is not present for the second practice involving the teams. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the absence at a press conference after the workout, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be away from the team for a few days while dealing with a personal matter.

The Bucs and Dolphins play on Saturday night and Tampa won’t practice again on Monday. Brady was not expected to play in that game, so Thursday’s practice may be the only on-field work he misses if he’s back to start next week.

Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle quarterback duties for the Bucs until Brady is back.