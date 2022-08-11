Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow won’t be mentally behind when he returns to practice

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been at the team facility and participated in some elements of walk-throughs. But he has not practiced since undergoing an appendectomy late last month.

But even though the 2020 No. 1 overall pick has missed training camp reps, head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t expect him to be behind from a mental standpoint whenever he gets back on the field.

“Obviously the physical reps, it’s been two or three weeks, he’s certainly, we’re going to try to get those reps for him,” Taylor said on Wednesday, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “There will be a portion. We’ve really gone through all the situational stuff we wanted to get through. When he does get back in the mix, practices will be focused on getting our quarterback ready.

“Making sure, you can give him a lot of credit, he’s a smart guy. We want to make sure we haven’t skipped any steps in terms of areas on the field we want to work on. There’ll be a lot of consideration when he does get back in the mix about how we structure practice to make sure he’s getting a lot of good work in.”

Taylor has not given a timetable for when Burrow will be back at practice. But at this point, there hasn’t been any indication that Burrow will miss time in the regular season.