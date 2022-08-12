A.J. Green isn’t expected to play tonight in his return to Cincinnati

Getty Images

Receiver A.J. Green spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati, making a lot of plays and a lot of memories. He heads into his second season with the Cardinals, who play at Cincinnati tonight.

This marks Green’s first trip back to the place he made his mark.

Though he is not expected to play, the Bengals and their fans surely will honor him in some way.

Green, 34, insists it’s not a big deal.

“I really don’t (have any emotions about returning),” Green said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I played nine seasons there (plus one season on IR) and had a really great time. I still have some close friends that are still part of that organization, so it’s good to go back and see them.”

Green rans second in franchise history in receptions (649), receiving yards (9,430) and touchdown receptions (65) while being selected to seven Pro Bowls.

The Cardinals won’t have many starters on the field, with Kliff Kingsbury already having ruled out the team’s top two quarterbacks. Third quarterback Trace McSorley will start in place of Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.