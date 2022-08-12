Bills activate Eli Ankou off PUP list

Getty Images

Buffalo has gotten some depth back for its defensive line.

The Bills activated Eli Ankou off of the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Friday.

Ankou was with Buffalo last year during training camp and then bounced to three different teams before re-signing with the club in November. He ended up appearing in five games for the Bills, recording nine tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss.

Ankou started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2018. He’s appeared in 33 career games with three starts, also playing for Jacksonville, Cleveland, Dallas, and Tennessee in the regular season.