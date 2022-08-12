Bucs bungled Tom Brady’s training-camp hiatus

Posted by Mike Florio on August 12, 2022
The sudden news that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be gone from the team for at least 10 days apparently wasn’t news to the Buccaneers. The fact that the team kept it secret until it was time for Brady to leave camp for a week and a half have raised questions about whether the team should have handled it differently.

Plenty of fans, doing what fans do, insist that it’s a non-issue. If the team doesn’t care, why should we or anyone else? Balanced against the inclination to say there’s nothing to see here are the folks whose job it is to see everything, and to write about it.

Joey Knight, who covers the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times, raised this question on Twitter: “If it was planned for a while, why didn’t they tell us that on Day 1 of camp? (‘Hey folks, just a heads up that Tom will miss some time during camp…’). That so easily could’ve dispelled the (warranted) speculation now occurring.”

That’s the problem. The way it was handled invites curiosity. Which results in speculation. As the situation has been explained by the team, it can be anything from a scheduled family surgical procedure to a mid-camp vacation.

Regardless, it’s unprecedented. (Then again, at this point for the 45-year-old Brady, everything is unprecedented.)

There’s also a question about whether his teammates knew he’d be leaving camp. Even with Brady being Brady, human beings will be human beings — and those left to do the real work will feel some resentment to anyone who isn’t pulling an oar next to everyone else.

It’s just strange. It’s odd. When has this ever happened before? And how can anyone say Brady is all in with the Bucs if his absence arises from anything other than an absolutely unavoidable personal situation?

We don’t know what it is, because no one is getting specific about it. And that’s fair. It’s Brady’s right to keep his personal matters private. But it’s the job of those of us who track the comings and goings of NFL players to wonder whether it will impact his professional status.

6 responses to “Bucs bungled Tom Brady’s training-camp hiatus

  1. Didn’t he also miss a couple days previous to this for “personal reasons”? He and his family took a long vacation to Italy not so long ago – pics were everywhere.

    Brady being Brady, who is always “all in” I can’t see him scheduling a vacation in the middle of what he knew would be preseason. Kind of goes against his “all in” philosophy.

    Makes one wonder…well, makes this one wonder. I hope all is okay with him and his family.

  2. Feels to me like he wants the story surrounding himself, Ross, Payton, and Flores to die down before he has to answer questions about his complicity with their illegalities. He’s cheated in the past, so he has no problems cheating now. So Tommy cheating the fans out of an explanation isn’t going to lose him any sleep, on his thoroughly planned vacation wink wink

  3. Probably wants to spend some time with his family before the season starts.
    Is it really that hard to read between the lines?
    Not that hard to fathom.
    I’m sure his teammates know what’s up.
    And even if someone feels resentment for the man, who are they to say anything?
    Guarantee no teammate is dumb enough to complain.

  4. Hopefully he is retiring and our long national nightmare is over and he can go straight to FOX where he’ll fit right in

  5. How about he’s taking time off to deal with a personal family matter with the team’s permission just like he said and it’s none of our business. Does everything have to be a conspiracy?

  6. I saw one puff piece commending him for trying to find a good work/life balance, and saying we should all be doing the same. So hey, unannounced two-week vacations for everybody!

