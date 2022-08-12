CeeDee Lamb: Chemistry with Dak Prescott better than I can even ask for

Getty Images

The Cowboys officially bumped CeeDee Lamb up to the top spot on their receiver depth chart this offseason when they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and Lamb’s value to the offense has only gone up this summer.

Michael Gallup is still working his way back from a torn ACL and James Washington is set to miss months after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot, so Lamb will be drawing a lot of attention from both opposing defenses and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. When Prescott does look his way, Lamb’s description of the chemistry they’ve developed during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan makes it seem like the wideout will be just where his quarterback needs him.

“It’s for sure a lot better than I can even ask for, honestly,” Lamb said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s more like playing with a friend rather than just a quarterback out there. This offseason has been real big for the both of us. It’s kind of, priority one for the both of us to kind of get together on and off the field. Regardless of the situation, whether we’re just kicking [it] and watching movies or just watching games, however it goes. But we got to understand that we got each other right now and all I need is him, and vice versa. I just want to be there for him whenever he needs me and just kind of get on the same page, always. I feel like in order for us to get to where we want to go, we got to make this work.”

The Cowboys will be looking for other wideouts to step up and prove themselves over the next few weeks, but Lamb is going to remain in the spotlight no matter what else happens in the position group.