Daniel Jones “didn’t think a whole lot” about his neck on Thursday night

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed the final six games of last season with a neck injury, so an extended absence from game action came to an end with Thursday night’s game in New England.

Jones started for the Giants and went 6-of-10 for 69 yards while leading the offense to a field goal in two series of work. Jones also ran once and took hits for the first time since last year.

After the game, Jones said he “thought it was a good start” for the offense and that he wasn’t worried about how his neck would hold up to the return to action.

“It felt good to get out there and it was just like it used to be,” Jones said. “That’s football right? That’s football and I felt good out there. I didn’t think a whole lot about the neck or anything like that. I felt good and it was just football.”

With no contract for 2023 in place, this season is a pivotal one for Jones’ future with the Giants and as a starter in the league. Good health and better decision making will both be essential to making the most of it.