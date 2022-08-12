Deion Sanders thinks the Hall of Fame is being watered down with too many players

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 12, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders thinks the Hall of Fame is getting too crowded.

Sanders told Well Off Media that “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame anymore” and that he thinks the truly great players like himself need to be separated from the second-tier Hall of Famers.

“My jacket got to be a different color,” Sanders said. “There needs to be a starting 11, there needs to be an upper room. My head doesn’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame. What do they call it, the bust? I call it the head. Put my head up where it’s supposed to be. I’m sorry, I’m saying what you’re all thinking, and a lot of Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This is becoming a free for all now.”

Sanders said the only people who should be in the Hall of Fame are the ones who truly changed football.

“It’s people who changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is, a game changer. Not, ‘I played good, I had a good run, I gave you 3-4 good years.’ No, dog. Game changers,” Sanders said.

The Hall of Fame has inducted more players in recent years, and Sanders thinks the pool of Hall of Famers has been diluted.

  4. I agree. There should be no specific number each year. If meh players are the only ones, don’t let em in. If there are a plethora, let em in. Are they truly famous and supremely talented or not??

  10. It always seems that once someone makes it in the club they want to make it harder for the next guy to get in.

  11. As much as I don’t like Deion and his arrogance here, I kind of agree with him. There are different levels of greatness within the hall of fame itself. It would be pretty cool to make some type of distinction between them all.

  13. Amen to that. Nailed it!!!! There’s many who don’t belong. The Hall is for guys who made the other team change their game plan on account of them roaming the field.

  14. Hes 100% correct the HOF has been the hall of mediocre for years and all the fans know it. Plenty of players should not be in, the list is really pretty long. Joe Namath and Lynn Swann are just 2 I can think of.

  17. If Barry Sanders said this, it would be a big deal. But since its the Sanders that never stops talking, meh.

    Is Deion the greatest at corner? Maybe, but what did he change exactly?

