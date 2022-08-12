Deion Sanders thinks the Hall of Fame is being watered down with too many players

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders thinks the Hall of Fame is getting too crowded.

Sanders told Well Off Media that “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame anymore” and that he thinks the truly great players like himself need to be separated from the second-tier Hall of Famers.

“My jacket got to be a different color,” Sanders said. “There needs to be a starting 11, there needs to be an upper room. My head doesn’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame. What do they call it, the bust? I call it the head. Put my head up where it’s supposed to be. I’m sorry, I’m saying what you’re all thinking, and a lot of Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This is becoming a free for all now.”

Sanders said the only people who should be in the Hall of Fame are the ones who truly changed football.

“It’s people who changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is, a game changer. Not, ‘I played good, I had a good run, I gave you 3-4 good years.’ No, dog. Game changers,” Sanders said.

The Hall of Fame has inducted more players in recent years, and Sanders thinks the pool of Hall of Famers has been diluted.