Posted by Charean Williams on August 12, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
It wasn’t a certainty that Deshaun Watson would get to play tonight, even after the Browns announced he would start against the Jaguars.

But appeals officer Peter Harvey did not issue a ruling Friday on the NFL’s appeal of a six-game suspension for the quarterback. So, Watson is on the field, warming up with teammates in advance of kickoff.

It will mark his first game action of any kind since Jan. 3, 2021. Watson was on the Texans’ roster last season but inactive for every game.

Watson’s future beyond this weekend remains in doubt.

PFT’s Mike Florio reported this afternoon that a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association still could happen. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would agree to serve an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine.

It would allow Watson to avoid the one-year suspension the NFL wants, while closing the door on potential lawsuit from Watson and the NFLPA.

20 responses to “Deshaun Watson is warming up, readying to start vs. Jaguars

  1. If Watson gets hurt, do the Browns keep it quiet till the decision comes down so his IR time would be served as suspension time?

  2. Have you ever given it a thought that the league may be dragging its feet on this to gauge the public’s reaction?

  4. Would be a horror le deal for the NFL. He would be only getting 2 more games and a 5 million dollar fine💩💩💩 Which doesnt seem right if the NFL feels his violations were egregious as stated the other day. If he wants to settle then at this point the bare minimum would need to be 12 games.

  5. masterofmydomain2017 says:
    August 12, 2022 at 5:39 pm
    Woohoo!!! Go Browns. Woof!Woof! Woof!
    ————-
    Oh the travesty… hope Watson stinks when he does play.

  7. What if he throws a couple picks, goes 3-11 with a lost fumble. The Factory of Sadness would definitely be in high gear….

  8. It’s utterly sickening that someone gets to negotiate their suspension. This was collectively bargained for the commish to do what he sees fit ultimately. So if what Watson has done doesn’t warrant at least a year suspension what would then?

  9. Robert Kraft is a deranged sex criminal who abuses human trafficking victims. He needs to be removed from the league and the records.

  10. If Watson plays poorly tonight the league will immediately rescind the 6 game suspension and allow him to play week 1.

  11. 10/10, 300 yards, 5 TDs.

    How could it be anything else?

    Maybe 6 rushes for 300 yards and 4 scores?

    You know he’s going to treat like the super bowl.

  12. tsmoeller says:
    August 12, 2022 at 5:51 pm
    Serial sexual predators should not be allowed to play in the NFL

    ———

    Everyone plays in the nfl. No one gets turned down if you’re good

  13. masterofmydomain2017 says:
    August 12, 2022 at 5:39 pm
    Woohoo!!! Go Browns. Woof!Woof! Woof!

    1939Rate This—— Browns fans can never talk about big Ben again

  14. It is unreal the amount of people that can’t see the difference between soliciting a consensual sex worker and preying on unwilling participants. Please quit trying to draw false equivalency between Watson and Kraft

  15. What’s the game time weather forecast? Hopefully a large lightning cell will be hovering over the stadium.

  18. sobespence says:
    August 12, 2022 at 6:18 pm
    It is unreal the amount of people that can’t see the difference between soliciting a consensual sex worker and preying on unwilling participants. Please quit trying to draw false equivalency between Watson and Kraft
    ************************************************************
    So I guess the NFL is good with soliciting prostitution…

  19. It’s utterly sickening that someone gets to negotiate their suspension. This was collectively bargained for the commish to do what he sees fit ultimately. So if what Watson has done doesn’t warrant at least a year suspension what would then?

    Actually committing a crime would

