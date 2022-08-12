Deshaun Watson plays three series, completes one pass for 7 yards

USA TODAY Images

Deshaun Watson‘s night is over, and who knows when we will see him again.

From what he showed Friday night, the Browns quarterback needs all the work he can get.

Watson played three series Friday night, going 1-for-5 for 7 yards before Joshua Dobbs replaced him with 14:02 remaining in the second quarter. Jacoby Brissett, who is slated to start in Watson’s absence, was inactive.

Anthony Schwartz dropped two of Watson’s incompletions.

Watson, who was booed by Jaguars fans when he took the field, played for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021, in his final game with the Texans. He conceded in a pre-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala that he doesn’t know when his next game action will come.

“I’m super excited,” Watson said. “I’m excited to get out there with my new teammates and go out there and compete. Each and every snap, I want to make sure I cherish that because I’m not sure when the next time I’ll be able to get out there with those guys so I’m super excited.”

Appeals officer Peter Harvey did not issue a ruling Friday on the NFL’s appeal of a six-game suspension for Watson, allowing the quarterback to play.

PFT’s Mike Florio reported this afternoon that a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association still could happen. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would agree to serve an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine.