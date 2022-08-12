Deshaun Watson plays three series, completes one pass for 7 yards

Posted by Charean Williams on August 12, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT
Deshaun Watson‘s night is over, and who knows when we will see him again.

From what he showed Friday night, the Browns quarterback needs all the work he can get.

Watson played three series Friday night, going 1-for-5 for 7 yards before Joshua Dobbs replaced him with 14:02 remaining in the second quarter. Jacoby Brissett, who is slated to start in Watson’s absence, was inactive.

Anthony Schwartz dropped two of Watson’s incompletions.

Watson, who was booed by Jaguars fans when he took the field, played for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021, in his final game with the Texans. He conceded in a pre-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala that he doesn’t know when his next game action will come.

“I’m super excited,” Watson said. “I’m excited to get out there with my new teammates and go out there and compete. Each and every snap, I want to make sure I cherish that because I’m not sure when the next time I’ll be able to get out there with those guys so I’m super excited.”

Appeals officer Peter Harvey did not issue a ruling Friday on the NFL’s appeal of a six-game suspension for Watson, allowing the quarterback to play.

PFT’s Mike Florio reported this afternoon that a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association still could happen. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would agree to serve an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine.

14 responses to “Deshaun Watson plays three series, completes one pass for 7 yards

  1. Kobe’s charges were dropped and he’s innocent because he played lights out after his accusations.

    Deshaun is playing like he’s guilty.

  2. The Deshaun Watson Browns looked exactly how the Browns looked with Baker with a torn labrum + a myriad of other injuries looked. I know it’s the preseason but they looked inept on offense. Turnovers, drops, tripping over his own feet, inaccurate throws. They got a LONG way to go to justify this move.

  3. He looked like that below average QB that was playing for the Texans a couple years ago, the one that took them to a 4-12 record.

  4. Enjoy the largest nfl contract to date browns fans, im sure it will check many boxes…

  5. Controversies aside, he’ll never be the quarterback he once was, which is why that contract and trade was absurd. He’s probably not even in the top-10 of quarterbacks in the league now. He’s probably a .500 QB.

  8. The cherry on top will be if Watson comes back from suspension and is revealed to be a terrible quarterback after all.

  12. Booed by Jaguar fans? Don’t they get a package of boos when they enter the stadium?

  13. The NFL Should make Hassen sell….he’s making the NFL LOOK VERY BAD WITH THAT CONTRACT and costing every team going forward, to pay a massive amount of money to QBs….which will be passed onto the fans.

