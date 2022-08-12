Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson told Aditi Kinkhabwala in an interview that aired during the pregame show on Channel 5 for the team’s preseason opener, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson previously had failed to show any remorse to his alleged victims. Judge Sue L. Robinson found that Watson engaged in non-violent sexual assault as to four women who provided him with private massages. He was sued by 24 women, with 23 of them settled, to date.

It’s a significant change in approach for Watson, who was chided by Judge Robinson for categorically denying wrongdoing in his version of the events provided to the league. Whether it will help his cause before appeal officer Peter Harvey remains to be seen. Before that happens, the two sides will have a chance to work out an agreed resolution.

  3. So now he’s throwing around money and apologies. Imagine where he would be if he had done this 6 months ago.

  4. Yea but it still mostly about him. If you notice he says I this and I that. casually mentions the women but I guess this is the way we are today.

  5. ladymacesq says:
    August 12, 2022 at 6:50 pm
    The word you are looking for is “assaulted” not “impacted”.

    Nfl created there own definition, Watson did not assualt them.

  6. It sounds to me like Watson is merely trying to do “damage control”. TOO LATE!

  7. There we go huh … so all better now as showing his true character being forced n told to apologize how many years or months along with all those payouts after the fact … mother of mercy not very many folks buying this act !!.

  12. Assault requires violence.

    People should actually read the Robinson report on Watson.

    As Sue said, they made up their own definition of assault (which is the Webster definition of harassment) and said he is only guilty of assault by that definition.
    The report also said he contacted the women before meeting them to ask if they were comfortable with all of his sexually implicit requests, and they consented.

    He made them feel less comfortable than they expected, while many knew, or should have known, exactly the kind of situation they were entering into.
    There is no evidence at all that anyone was assaulted.
    This media circus that Watson is responsible for allowing to develop is presenting the NFL with a power play opportunity to rewrite their own definitions of words in order to come down harder on any player who commits harassment.

    Great for the NFL to draw a hard line on harassment.

    But calling it assault when it’s clearly not, leads people who don’t care to read up on the situation inclined to associate him with actual predators, assailants and rapists.
    The Ben, Tyreek and Kamara cases are all far more troubling.
    Equating harassment and assault is corrosive to society and poses the threat of creating a less safe environment for men and women.

    Watson is less important than the precedent this is setting.

  13. ladymacesq says:
    August 12, 2022 at 6:50 pm
    The word you are looking for is “assaulted” not “impacted”.

    Nfl created there own definition, Watson did not assualt them.

    Perhaps you should do some research regarding the legal definition of assault.

  19. If Watson didn’t literally wait until zero hour to say this,it might be even a little bit believable.

  21. “show that I am a true person of character ”

    I would say if he is honest, he would say he needs to “change his character,” because he has shown he is not a person of good character. And to “learn and grow?” I mean you’re in your late 20s and you have to “learn” not to assault women in a heath care (massage) setting, or any other setting? Come on you creep. You don’t sound sorry in the least. You told yourself they all wanted your advances. You don’t think you did anything wrong.

  24. Sounds like a settlement is in the works. And, no, Watson did not “assault” these women. The worst that can be said is that he was soliciting for sex and is guilty of indecent exposure, misdemeanor offenses.

  25. Its a fine line between showing remorse (value on appeal to the courts) and exposure to the last lawsuit. Anyone who thinks any deeper than that is wasting their time.

  26. A narcissist lacks empathy, a sociopath lacks a conscience, this guy exhibits both traits. He’s the last person you would ever want as the face of your NFL franchise…. unless you possess those traits yourself.

  27. With a court hearing still coming, he’s not saying anything that could be construed as making him look guilty. He may want to say, “I’m sorry.” But an attorney will turn that into “For what? You’re guilty!” So, legalese must carry the day until it’s all over.

  33. Long story short. A family member hit and killed a pedestrian who ran in front of their car at an intersection. No charges were filed. They felt completely horrible about it (as expected.) They wanted to contact the deceased’s family and express their sorrow, but their lawyer advised that they should not. The family may interpret that as guilt and lawsuits would follow.
    I don’t know Deshaun Watson and I don’t sympathize with him AT ALL. He’s guilty as sin as far as I’m concerned. However, I can see how he might have been advised, in a strictly legal sense, not to show remorse immediately.

  36. He’s not a tropical storm, apologizing for his “impact” is assassine. Not sure you can count this as showing remorse when he uses that wording.

  39. Translation: “Will this work? Please? I promise. Really.”

    Or in the famous words of Greg Norman, we all make mistakes, right?

  41. ladymacesq says:
    August 12, 2022 at 6:50 pm
    The word you are looking for is “assaulted” not “impacted”.
    ——
    Girl was raped twice, both times she went there. Hmmmmm

  44. So, a tone-deaf pseudo-apology issued much, much too late just before the hammer is brought down by the league. Watson’s judgment never seems to improve.

  46. He sounded insincere to me…look I’d like to apologize and I wanna move forward…Translation – I really didn’t do anything wrong, and I’m only here cuz I’m trying to salvage what’s left of my career. Ban this scum

  47. Kolo Jezdec says:

    Perhaps you should do some research regarding the legal definition of assault.
    ——————
    Two separate grand juries no billed criminal prosecution of assault here, which indicates there was not probable cause to try Watson for it.

  49. spiderjohn says:
    August 12, 2022 at 7:43 pm
    Sexual Assualt = Rape
    ————————————————-
    I’m not a Watson fan, but you have not a clue as to the difference of these two. Sad.

  50. “Impacted.” Lol, I hear that and I see his lawyer and the lawyer’s paralegal struggling for a word that isn’t “raped,” and came up with “impacted.” He’s done. He’s Tiger after ’09.

  51. Please go away. No one wants to hear about this guy anymore, let alone watch him play.

  52. I thought he didnt do anything that was non-consensual and he was trying to clear his name? Lots of payoffs and lots of sorry not sorry’s floating around for an innocent man .

  54. ricksanchez616 is correct, you really should read the entire judgement. Do a search, it’s not that long and doesn’t use many big words. In short, she was required to use the NFL’s definition of assault, dangerous, etc. which could be construed as unfair. In addition, she had to use the NFL’s previous disciplines, including the 6 games given for violent assaults by several players. While the NFL wanted to send a message of at least a year, that would be patently unfair, so Watson’s 6 games is actually much more severe than previous, physically violent assaults. READ IT.

  56. “I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”
    ——————————————————
    A person of character would not have signed an extension with his team for $135 million, and then quit on them 3 months later because he wasn’t consulted about the hiring of the new GM! All the while, he is luring women from out of state to come give him a massage. Most pro athletes have a regular masseuse for that. And for all you sh@thouse lawyers making sure we know the difference definition of assault, you can spin it any way you want, but his actions at some of these massages suggest anything but a man of character. He is a POS, and needs to go on the exempt list so the Browns pay for their part in the contract meant to lessen his financial loss, then suspend him for the 2023 season when his salary ballons up to a ridiculous amount.

  57. screamingyeti says:
    August 12, 2022 at 6:56 pm
    ladymacesq says:
    August 12, 2022 at 6:50 pm
    The word you are looking for is “assaulted” not “impacted”.

    Nfl created there own definition, Watson did not assualt them.
    ———
    Not true. He did assault.

    Definition: Sexual assault is an act in which one intentionally sexually touches another person without that person’s consent

  58. “Truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” If he can thread the needle on the field the way he did with that carefully crafted use “impacted” in his statement….the Browns may well have a fighting chance in 2023. But no sooner.

    Oh and by “impacted” he means “violated”. Fixed it for you D-Dub.

