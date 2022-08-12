Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

Getty Images

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson told Aditi Kinkhabwala in an interview that aired during the pregame show on Channel 5 for the team’s preseason opener, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson previously had failed to show any remorse to his alleged victims. Judge Sue L. Robinson found that Watson engaged in non-violent sexual assault as to four women who provided him with private massages. He was sued by 24 women, with 23 of them settled, to date.

It’s a significant change in approach for Watson, who was chided by Judge Robinson for categorically denying wrongdoing in his version of the events provided to the league. Whether it will help his cause before appeal officer Peter Harvey remains to be seen. Before that happens, the two sides will have a chance to work out an agreed resolution.