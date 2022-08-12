Eagles inducting Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole into team’s Hall of Fame

Getty Images

The Eagles will induct Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas into their Hall of Fame on Nov. 27 when the team hosts the Packers.

The team made the announcement during a special halftime ceremony Friday as part of the Eagles’ Legends Homecoming Game.

The former edge rushers rank among the top six in career sacks for the Eagles. Cole made 85.5 sacks with the team, ranking second all-time in franchise history, and Douglas’ 54.5 rank sixth.

Cole played in Philadelphia from 2005-14 and Douglas from 1998-2002 and in 2004.

“Trent and Hugh were both high impact pass rushers and consummate teammates,” team chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “When we traded for Hugh, we knew we were getting a player who would immediately make our football team better. He was a tremendous leader on a defense that helped guide us to many deep postseason runs. Upon Hugh’s retirement, we were fortunate to acquire another talented edge rusher through the draft. Trent was a dynamic and durable player who provided us with an advantage on defense thanks to his endless motor, selfless style of play, and passion for the game. It will be an honor to officially enshrine them both in the Eagles Hall of Fame this season.”