Giants hope to have Kadarius Toney back in a few days

Getty Images

The Giants had their starting offense on the field for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots, but they were missing one player who is expected to have a big role this season.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney stayed in New Jersey rather than make the trip for the preseason opener. Toney has been limited in training camp after having knee surgery this offseason and he appeared to hurt his hamstring during one of this week’s practices.

On Friday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team’s hope is that Toney will not need to miss much time.

“He worked really hard coming from the offseason to get to where he is right now,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “Things happen in practice, things happen in a game. If he was ready to go, he would be out there. We thought it would be in our best interest and in his best interest not to play this game relative to what he was going through, his injury and hopefully these next few days will calm it down and we’ll be ready to go again.”

Toney was limited to 10 games because of injuries last year and he missed big chunks of offseason work with a variety of ailments, so the Giants have to be hopeful that his absence on Thursday isn’t a sign that there will be more of the same this time around.