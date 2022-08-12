Jaylen Twyman set for first game action as a Viking

USA Today Sports

Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman‘s wait to play in a game for the Vikings was a lot longer than anticipated, but it is finally set to come to an end.

Twyman was a sixth-round pick last year, but he was shot four times while sitting in a car in Washington, D.C. Twyman spent the entire season on the non-football injury list, but was cleared to return this year and is set to play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Getting to that point required a lot of work by Twyman and he believes that effort has left him in better physical condition than he was before the shooting.

“I’m a lot stronger from when I got injured last year,” Twyman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I was at my weakest point then as far as in the weight room, and to get all the way back and to exceed that, it’s been a pretty good look on me. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been.”

Twyman opted out of playing at Pitt in 2020, so the wait for game action started before he was even in the professional ranks and that will make it an even bigger reason to celebrate when he hits the field this weekend.