Josh Allen on training camp autographs: I sign for the kids, apologize to the adults

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 12, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Getty Images

Enough Bills fans show up to training camp seeking quarterback Josh Allen’s autograph that he doesn’t have time to sign for everyone. So he prioritizes kids.

Allen said that as he’s passing the mobs of fans as he walks off the field after practice, he stops for children and signs autographs, but he’s not a fan of adults demanding autographs — and especially not a fan of the memorabilia dealers who use kids to get autographs and then sell the autographed item.

“I try to sign just for the kids,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. . . . I pick out the kids. I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid.”

It’s easy to see why Allen would find it a little strange to have adult fans — some much older than him — putting him on a pedestal and wanting his signature. But the kids who come to training camp hoping for Allen’s autograph don’t go away disappointed.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Josh Allen on training camp autographs: I sign for the kids, apologize to the adults

  1. I was once at a spring training baseball game where Cal Ripken was the part owner of the minor league team that used the stadium, and he was there to sign autographs. I was disgusted to see adults sending kids in to get baseballs signed, then taking back the baseballs in bags. No doubt those were getting sold on eBay.

  2. It’s like Mommy or Daddy doesn’t snatch that autograph away from the kid 20 seconds later and have it posted to EBay as soon as they get home.

    Like PT Barnum said, There’s a rube born every day.

  7. I stopped caring about autographs when I turned 14 years old. But I don’t hate adults for wanting them. If he has the time he should sign for adults as well. That community has been great to him.

  8. I personally do not ask athletes for autographs but the adults are who basically pay his salary so its not that hard to sign an autograph

  9. Why a grown man would want another man’s name I’ll never understand. Same with a grown man walking around with another man’s name on their back. Wear the colours and leave it at that. This stuffs for the kids.

  10. minime says:
    August 12, 2022 at 11:48 am
    Yet, it’s the adults who pay his salary.
    _________________

    This is such a tired and ridiculous take. Your individual television consumption is not paying anyone. Your individual ticket (assuming that you have ever bought one) does not pay anyone. There is no such thing as the empowered fan.

  12. The Bills had over 100,000 fans during training camp, by far the most in the league. It is not reasonable to expect him to sign every autograph seeker. He prioritized kids and respectfully apologized to adults. 100% class act.

  14. I could understand autographs back in the day when people didn’t walk around with cameras in their pockets as a proof that they met someone famous, but now it seems pretty stupid to seek autographs.

  15. I would think there would be some parents getting signatures for their kids. Lots of reasons why; kid isn’t there, their kid won’t push through the crowd like some of the little monsters will, their kid is just shy. Sadly the adults do ruin it for some by reselling the items but signing items, for a decent period each day should come with the territory. I mean if you don’t like it you could always hang it up and work a 40 hour job, for 52 weeks a year… The tradeoff is only about a 95% reduction in salary, and a 90% increase in your actual workload…. It’s a lose/lose talking point but if you’re a 100 million dollar QB, or soon to be, appease as many people as possible. After all your image is everything. You can be a likable Pat Mahomes, or a unlikeable Cam Newton. Chose wisely!

  16. It’s simple. If you’re an adult and want an autograph buy one. It’s pathetic to see adults chasing people half their age for autographs.

  17. Allen has it right. Not going to have time to sign everyone’s, so prioritize the kids.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.