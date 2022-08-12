Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 12, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT
The Vikings may not have played quarterback Kirk Cousins much, if at all, in their preseason opener against the Raiders this weekend.

But now, Cousins is definitely out.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Friday press conference that Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19. That means Cousins must be away from the team until at least Tuesday, making him unavailable for Sunday’s contest.

Players are no longer tested for COVID-19 unless they report symptoms. That’s what Cousins did on Thursday and was sent home.

Via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, O’Connell said Cousins has “very minimal symptoms” and “is wearing me out” talking about what’s being installed at Friday’s practice.

With Cousins sidelined, Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are slated to take the QB reps against Las Vegas.

“No matter who starts, they’ll both play a ton,” O’Connell said, noting the reps will be split 50-50.

22 responses to “Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

  3. Well he should have gotten vaccinated and boosted 4 times and he would have never caught COVID.

  5. Sure hope he’s gonna be ok, better go to the Walmart parking lot pop up table booster site ASAP!

  8. Get well soon Cousins! We need out there to sweep Aaron Rodgers and the Packers!!

  10. If only he was vaccinated and boostered a half dozen times, then he’d only have minor symptoms–kind of like what he has now.

  13. Once again letting teammates and Viking fans down.

    Cousins has long been bad at making decisions under pressure, so it’s not hard to see how he got this one wrong.

  14. December. 2021—-The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced. Cousins, who is not vaccinated, will not be eligible to play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

    Cousins was subjected to a daily testing cadence because of his vaccination status. He experienced symptoms on Friday and then tested positive for the virus, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Vikings activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion on Friday; he had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list hours before Minnesota’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Mannion, who is vaccinated, was “sick,” according to coach Mike Zimmer.

    Natural immunity or vaccination will not prevent reinfection. The Omicron variant has immune escape.

  16. jakethesnake123 says:
    August 12, 2022 at 2:17 pm
    161 mill already earned, and that doesnt count the 35 mill guaranteed on his current contract. I wish I was as bad as him at decision making.

  18. He’s so stupid, so self absorbed, and so mediocre as a quarterback, I am sure Kevin O Connel can’t wait to move on from
    Him

  21. Not a Cousins fan, but glad that he only has minor symptoms. Hopefully hewon’t get long COVID that will hurt his play all season.

