Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19

The Vikings may not have played quarterback Kirk Cousins much, if at all, in their preseason opener against the Raiders this weekend.

But now, Cousins is definitely out.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Friday press conference that Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19. That means Cousins must be away from the team until at least Tuesday, making him unavailable for Sunday’s contest.

Players are no longer tested for COVID-19 unless they report symptoms. That’s what Cousins did on Thursday and was sent home.

Via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, O’Connell said Cousins has “very minimal symptoms” and “is wearing me out” talking about what’s being installed at Friday’s practice.

With Cousins sidelined, Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are slated to take the QB reps against Las Vegas.

“No matter who starts, they’ll both play a ton,” O’Connell said, noting the reps will be split 50-50.