Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for

Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut for the Titans on Thursday night, completing 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and taking five carries for 38 yards with a 7-yard touchdown.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he’d like Willis to be more decisive and throw the ball when receivers are open.

In his own press conference, Willis admitted that he probably “missed some things.”

“I just made up for it with my legs. Can’t continue to rely on that, though,” Willis said. “But that’s what the preseason is for — so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn’t played before.”

In terms of being more decisive, Willis said he wasn’t pre-determining his reads before the play began.

“I mean, all you do is go out there and play the game,” Willis said. “You don’t have a play like, ‘I have to pass the ball this play. I have to run the ball this play.’ You just play the game. I probably ran it a little more than I threw it tonight. That’s why we’ve got to look at film. But I don’t know. We’ll see on film.”

And Willis noted that as he gains more experience, he’ll have a better idea of knowing when to throw and when to use his legs.

“You’ve just got to know when you need it and when you don’t,” Willis said. That’s what this whole process is about. That’s the really cool thing about it. I’m blessed in many ways and I appreciate it, but it’s about learning when to use what and just playing the game.”