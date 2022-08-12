Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 12, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut for the Titans on Thursday night, completing 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and taking five carries for 38 yards with a 7-yard touchdown.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he’d like Willis to be more decisive and throw the ball when receivers are open.

In his own press conference, Willis admitted that he probably “missed some things.”

“I just made up for it with my legs. Can’t continue to rely on that, though,” Willis said. “But that’s what the preseason is for — so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn’t played before.”

In terms of being more decisive, Willis said he wasn’t pre-determining his reads before the play began.

“I mean, all you do is go out there and play the game,” Willis said. “You don’t have a play like, ‘I have to pass the ball this play. I have to run the ball this play.’ You just play the game. I probably ran it a little more than I threw it tonight. That’s why we’ve got to look at film. But I don’t know. We’ll see on film.”

And Willis noted that as he gains more experience, he’ll have a better idea of knowing when to throw and when to use his legs.

“You’ve just got to know when you need it and when you don’t,” Willis said. That’s what this whole process is about. That’s the really cool thing about it. I’m blessed in many ways and I appreciate it, but it’s about learning when to use what and just playing the game.”

2 responses to “Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for

  1. I do not like the Titans, at all actually, but watching Malik last night was eye opening. Im not a fan of Vrabel either, but if he told him to pass and benched him for running, well now im even more reminded of my alltime favorite football movie Any Given Sunday, and i see myself rooting for Willis from here on out, but ill still be hoping he misses the playoffs

  2. I understand it’s just the first week of the preseason, but the dude looked pretty good out there last night.

