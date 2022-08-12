Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett among Browns not playing Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 12, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

It looks like Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be starting Friday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars, but he won’t be playing with a lot of first-team skill position players.

The Browns announced the scratches for Friday night and the list includes running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Running back Kareem Hunt and guard Joel Bitonio are also on the list of healthy scratches for the team’s first game of the summer.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is also sitting tonight, which leaves Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen to follow Watson into the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns will go without defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Linebacker Anthony Walker, safety John Johnson, and cornerback Greg Newsome are also going to sit this one out.

The Browns also listed four players as out due to injuries. Wide receiver Michael Woods II (hamstring), cornerback Denzel Ward (foot), cornerback Shaun Jolly (groin), and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back) make up that group.

1 responses to “Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett among Browns not playing Friday

  1. People should actually read the Robinson report on Watson.
    As Sue said, they made up their own definition of assault (which is the Webster definition of harassment) and said he is only guilty of assault by that definition.
    The report also said he contacted the women before meeting them to ask if they were comfortable with all of his sexually implicit requests, and they consented.

    He made them feel less comfortable than they expected, while many knew, or should have known, exactly the kind of situation they were entering into.
    There is no evidence at all that anyone was assaulted.
    This media circus that Watson is responsible for allowing to develop is presenting the NFL with a power play opportunity to rewrite their own definitions of words in order to come down harder on any player who commits harassment.

    Great for the NFL to draw a hard line on harassment.

    But calling it assault when it’s clearly not, leads people who don’t care to read up on the situation inclined to associate him with actual predators, assailants and rapists.
    The Ben, Tyreek and Kamara cases are all far more troubling.
    Equating harassment and assault is corrosive to society and poses the threat of creating a less safe environment for men and women.

