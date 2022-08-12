Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett among Browns not playing Friday

Getty Images

It looks like Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be starting Friday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars, but he won’t be playing with a lot of first-team skill position players.

The Browns announced the scratches for Friday night and the list includes running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Running back Kareem Hunt and guard Joel Bitonio are also on the list of healthy scratches for the team’s first game of the summer.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is also sitting tonight, which leaves Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen to follow Watson into the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns will go without defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Linebacker Anthony Walker, safety John Johnson, and cornerback Greg Newsome are also going to sit this one out.

The Browns also listed four players as out due to injuries. Wide receiver Michael Woods II (hamstring), cornerback Denzel Ward (foot), cornerback Shaun Jolly (groin), and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back) make up that group.