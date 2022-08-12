Nick Harris carted off after second play

Getty Images

The Browns still don’t have a definitive answer on who they will have as their starting quarterback this season. They now also might have a question at center.

Nick Harris went down on the second play of the Browns’ preseason game against the Jaguars. He immediately grabbed his right knee.

Harris limped to the cart and was taken off to the training room for further evaluation.

Ethan Pocic replaced Harris, who was replacing JC Tretter as the starting center. Tretter, who started 80 of 81 games at the position for the Browns the past five seasons, remains a free agent.

Harris, a fifth-round selection in 2020, has appeared in 23 games with two starts in his career.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is seeing his first action since Jan. 3, 2021, in what could be in his final game for awhile, went 0-for-2 on the first drive. The Browns went three-and-out.