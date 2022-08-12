Pete Carroll: I’m surprised at some stuff that Drew Lock does

August 12, 2022
The Seahawks’ quarterback competition will continue to heat up this weekend with their first preseason matchup against the Steelers.

Between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, Smith has appeared to be ahead so far in training camp. He’ll get the start in Saturday’s preseason opener.

But Lock doesn’t appear out of it and could make a push for QB1 throughout the rest of August. While head coach Pete Carroll has described Smith as “consistent and rock solid,” part of that stems from Smith being with the Seahawks since 2019. As Carroll put it, the team already knew Smith.

Lock is a different story.

I’m surprised at some stuff that Drew does,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “His movement. His natural ability. His ability to move and throw the ball with his feet in awkward positions at times to get the ball out, his quickness of release. I saw that stuff, but until I saw the person, I didn’t know.

“He’s really talented. He has a lot of skills, man, and the game is easy for him in that sense. Physically, he can make all the throws, do the movements, run with the football. We’ve seen him run a lot out here and take off and go. So, it’s just been kind of the whole package that’s been a surprise to see that he’s just well-equipped. Now, it’s just down to the competition of it.”

Carroll said he’d like to see elements from practice carry over in the preseason games for both signal-callers.

“At the quarterback position there are opportunities,” Carroll said. “And if the opportunities are there, how do they seize them? Do they come through and make the play? Do they come through and make the big throw in the red zone, or maybe it’s on a third down or whatever it is. Maybe it’s hitting someone that is open deep.

“We just have to wait and see. Then we will add them up.”

Lock compiled an 8-13 record as a starter with Denver over the last three seasons. Smith hasn’t started consistently since 2014 with the Jets, but he went 1-2 for Seattle last year when Russell Wilson was out with a finger injury.

  1. In Denver,what Drew Lock did surprised no one. Just another dime a dozen shotgun,throw to the first read,college spread offense QB that can’t read a defense to save his life.

  2. When your QB options are Geno Smith or Drew Lock, you know your team is in trouble and it’s a tank year. Hopefully the ‘Hawks find a real NFL QB when they pick high in next year’s draft.

  3. Pete is keeping his fingers crossed that Garappolo gets cut. But will the Browns trade for him first after the hammer falls on Watson?

  4. sharpdressedfan17 says:
    August 12, 2022 at 12:08 pm
    In Denver,what Drew Lock did surprised no one. Just another dime a dozen shotgun,throw to the first read,college spread offense QB that can’t read a defense to save his life.
    When a commenter claims that this or that quarterback can’t read defenses I wonder how much that commenter knows about same.

  5. The OLD Denver coaching staff except the OL coach was a complete mess. They did nothing to help develop Lock. Anyone notice they never had a winning season? It’s good to see that now he might get to work with a better coaching staff. I for one wish him success.

  7. He obviously has a world of talent. His new coach’s highly laudatory comments make me appreciate the kid’s abilities even more. Here’s hoping that the qb and the team work hard and have great success – Go Drew Lock, Go Tigers, Go Seahawks!!!

  8. We can talk about Geno and Drew until the cows come home, but the big question mark is how will the offensive line look for Seattle this year. Russell’s scramble style is gone and the OL is young and inexperienced. Pro Football Focus projected the Seahawks offensive line to be the worst in the league for 2022. So, all that adds up to likely a bad year for the Seattle offensive unit. But, I’m just glad football is here and we get to watch our team play. I’m rooting for Lock over Smith and hoping Garoppolo goes elsewhere. Go Hawks!

  9. Who are we fooling here? We all know that Lock will be a backup for one of the XFL teams come Feb.

  10. If Drew can’t beat out Gino’s, it’s over.
    He already has.

    No one can figure out why Pete is being coy about it.

