Report: Drake London knee injury is not serious

Falcons rookie first-round receiver Drake London exited the team’s preseason opener against the Lions with a knee injury. Early indications are that London won’t miss significant time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports, citing an unnamed source, that London did not suffer a “serious injury.”

Atlanta coach Arthur Smith told reporters that the team would know more about the situation on Saturday, after further testing.

London was the eighth overall selection in the 2022 draft. He caught one pass for 24 yards in his exhibition debut.

Listed as a fifth-string wideout on the team’s first depth chart of the preseason, the Falcons surely have higher hopes for the former USC receiver. Apparently, he’ll be able to attempt to fulfill that potential, sooner than later.