Report: Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care in Kansas City

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson has entered hospice care in Kansas City, KMBC-TV reports through his wife, Linda. Dawson is 87.

He led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969, winning MVP honors of Super Bowl IV in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Vikings.

Dawson earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

The Steelers made Dawson the fifth overall selection in 1957, but in three seasons with Pittsburgh and two with Cleveland, Dawson started only two games. He joined the Dallas Texans of the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs’ starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

Dawson later become KMBC’s first sports anchor and served as a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network. He also once hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.