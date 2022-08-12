Report: Zach Wilson is walking in locker room with a limp

Getty Images

Jets fans are holding their collective breath after quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury on Friday night, in the team’s 2022 preseason opener.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson was spotted walking in the team’s locker room with a limp.

No further information yet has emerged as to Wilson’s status. If he will miss extensive time, Joe Flacco becomes the starter.

Speculation already has emerged that the Jets could become a potential destination for San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Jets coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have experience with Garoppolo during their time with the 49ers.

Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.