Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson’s ACL is “supposed to be intact” but waiting for MRI

It didn’t look good, and Zach Wilson obviously didn’t feel good.

But Jets coach Robert Saleh didn’t want to provide an update on Wilson’s right knee injury after the 24-21 victory over the Eagles on Friday night.

“We’re going to wait on the MRI,” Saleh said in video from SNY. “I’m 0-fer, guys, with trying to decipher doctor language, so I’m just going to let the MRI play out, and we’ll figure it out tomorrow.”

Saleh did allow that the ACL “is supposed to be intact.”

“But again, let’s wait until the MRI,” Saleh added.

With 4:29 remaining in the first quarter, Wilson scrambled around the right side. He went down untouched as he planted his foot at the end of a 7-yard run. Wilson was favoring his right leg as he left the field.

“He’s in good spirits,” Saleh said. “He’s fine. A little frustrated, obviously. But he’s as good as you can be in these situation.”

The sod at Lincoln Financial Field is new, having been replaced July 29, per Saleh, but he wouldn’t speculate as to whether it contributed to Wilson’s injury.

Wilson finished his night 3-for-5 for 23 yards and an interception. Mike White replaced Wilson, but veteran Joe Flacco, whom Saleh praised last week, is the team’s No. 2 quarterback.