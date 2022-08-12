Trevor Penning: I’m not going to take away the physical part of my game

USA Today Sports

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning made an ornery mark on early training camp practices by fighting with teammates often enough that the team kicked him out of one of the sessions.

Penning said he’s heard from coaches about where he needs to draw the line, but that he’s not going to change the playing style that made him a first-round pick earlier this year. Penning said that there’s “nothing’s nice about football” and that he doesn’t plan to be any less physical on the field.

“You’ve just got to play smart,” Penning said Thursday. “Play physical, play my game, but be smart. I think, personally, I went to the whistle, I played my game and we’re competing. Football is physical, it’s tough. There’s maybe a couple that were like, ‘OK, I gotta maybe chill.’ Coaches said that. They were like, ‘You can’t do that.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ Then you learn from it, and you get better from it but I’m not going to take away the physical part of my game. I’m going to be smart with it.”

Penning will get his first chance to block someone from another team against the Texans on Saturday and the Saints will be hoping to see all the physicality without anything that leads to a penalty flag.