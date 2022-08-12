Tyler Huntley: Playing to win in the preseason means a lot to Ravens’ culture

Getty Images

The Ravens extended their NFL-record preseason winning streak to 21 games on Thursday night, and while any preseason record may seem silly, the players who played in the game were taking it seriously.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who started the game and completed 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, said afterward that it’s all part of the team culture.

“It means a lot to the culture, just to show that we’re a winning team,” Huntley said. “And we don’t care what kind of game it is, the Ravens are going to fight to get a win.”

Obviously, the Ravens aren’t going to do anything foolish, like risk injuries to their starters, to win preseason games. But the coaching staff has clearly instilled a belief in the players that everything matters. Even the preseason.