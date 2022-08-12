Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa is bringing a little more swag to the game

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has spent plenty of time over the last few months hyping up his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

We still don’t know exactly how that partnership will take shape on the field once the regular season begins. But after Thursday’s joint practice with the Buccaneers, Hill had some more positive things to say about his new QB.

“Tua’s going to be Tua. He’s going to come out here, he’s going to give you the same thing every day — consistency,” Hill said in his press conference. “He’s going to work hard. And he’s bringing a little bit more swag to the game. And he’s talking more.”

A little more swag?

“Man, when he throws a touchdown, I don’t know if y’all can see it, when he’s walking to the sideline he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, OK Tua, I see you,’” Hill said. “And I didn’t see much of that in OTAs because I barely knew him. But now, I’m seeing him sling the ball around. Even when I mess up a play or I don’t get open, he’ll come up to me like, ’10, I need you to get open right here.’ And I’m like, ‘Dang, Tua. Chill.’”

Having Hill paired with receiver Jaylen Waddle should make Tagovailoa a better quarterback. Time will tell if the practice results will translate when the games count in September.