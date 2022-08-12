Zach Wilson leaves with knee injury

USA TODAY Images

Zach Wilson‘s night went from bad to worse when he limped to the locker room with an injury.

On the Jets’ second series, with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter, Wilson scrambled around the right side. Wilson went down untouched as he planted his foot. He popped up after the 7-yard run but limped off and headed to the training room for evaluation.

The Jets list him as questionable to return with a right knee injury, but Wilson obviously isn’t going to return no matter the extent of the injury.

Wilson’s night got off to an ominous start when his third attempt was intercepted. His pass hit Kyzir White perfectly in the hands.

He finished his night 3-for-5 for 23 yards and the interception.

Mike White replaced Wilson.

Wilson missed four games with a knee injury last season. It was the same right knee he hurt against the Eagles on Friday night.

The Jets already received bad news this week when former first-round pick Mekhi Becton fractured a kneecap, which likely is a season-ending injury. The team hopes for better news for Wilson after tests on his knee.