Antonio Brown: “Tell Jerry Jones to call me”

Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown.

Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play.

But when he was told by a TMZ.com roving reporter that people want him to come back to football, Brown said, “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.”

“Really?”

“Maybe.”

Maybe not. Brown already has said, repeatedly, that he needs ankle surgery. He also has said he won’t get it until a team signs him. No one will be signing him in the middle of August so that he can get surgery and rehab it and then eventually be ready to play.

Then there’s the fact that, in recent years, he’s become more trouble than he’s worth. And it’s shame. Because he surely can still play, can still help a team win.

At this point, it would be a shock if that happens. A shock even bigger than showing up at Red Rocks next Friday night for the Pitbull gig and having Jesus saunter onto the stage with a tambourine.