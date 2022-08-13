Baker Mayfield to start for Panthers Saturday

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said this week that quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will both play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Commanders, but he didn’t specify which quarterback would be starting the game.

That answer came on Saturday morning. The team announced that Mayfield will start and the plan is for him to play the first series of the game. Darnold would then come in for the second series before the team moves on to rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker for the rest of the contest.

The two quarterbacks have switched off working with the first team during training camp practices and the competition is expected to remain open through at least their second preseason game. The Panthers will also have joint practices with the Patriots before next week’s game, so there will be extra chances to evaluate the quarterbacks against opposing defenses.

The Panthers also announced that defensive tackle Derrick Brown will miss Saturday’s game for personal reasons.