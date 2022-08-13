Cowboys won’t play Dak Prescott, at least 19 others vs. Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos aren’t playing Russell Wilson tonight, and the Cowboys announced they won’t play Dak Prescott. The starting quarterbacks got enough work, apparently, in Thursday’s joint practice in Denver.

Nick Eatman of the team website reports that the Cowboys will hold out “at least 20” players.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith, offensive guard Zack Martin, running back Ezekiel Elliott, running back Tony Pollard and receiver CeeDee Lamb are among the offensive players not playing.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive back Jayron Kearse, defensive back Jourdan Lewis, defensive back Anthony Brown and defensive back Donovan Wilson will sit out for the defense.