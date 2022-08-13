Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss preseason with a hamstring injury

Getty Images

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell did not play against the Packers on Friday night and he’s not expected to play in the next two preseason outings either.

Mitchell was limited to open training camp because he was coming off of knee surgery and, per multiple reports, a hamstring injury is expected to keep him out of game action for the rest of the summer. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t confirm that after facing Green Bay, but did say that Mitchell and cornerback Charvarius Ward will be out of next week’s game at least.

“Both of them had soft tissue injuries,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “They won’t be available next week. We’ll see the week after that.”

Mitchell ran for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie. Jeff Wilson also sat out on Friday, which left Trey Sermon, Tyrion Davis-Price, JaMycal Hasty, and Jordan Mason as the team’s running backs.