Giovani Bernard injures ankle

Posted by Charean Williams on August 13, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard played the first quarter Saturday night.

He had seven rushes for 19 yards and one catch for minus-4 yards.

But Bernard left with an ankle injury, the team announced.

The Bucs also ruled out a return for outside linebacker Cam Gill, who injured his foot.

Tampa Bay lists Bernard as the third running back behind Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. He was limited last season by knee issues, seeing action in 12 games and totaling 31 touches for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

