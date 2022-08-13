Jonas Griffith injures elbow on second play

Posted by Charean Williams on August 13, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT
Denver Broncos Training Camp
Getty Images

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of two starters on defense who played tonight for the Broncos. His night didn’t last long.

On the second play from scrimmage, Griffith stayed on the ground after a 4-yard run by Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. He was writhing in pain.

Griffith walked directly to the training room with trainers holding Griffith’s left arm.

The Broncos have ruled out Griffith with an elbow injury.

Griffith played 13 games with four starts last season and totaled 46 tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

