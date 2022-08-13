Justin Fields handles three drives for Bears

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2022
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields began his second NFL preseason with three drive against the Chiefs on Saturday.

He completed four of seven passes for 48 yards, and he added one rush for 10 yards.

One completion went for 26 yards to receiver Darnell Mooney, a slightly-underthrown 50-50 ball that Mooney snatched. Another covered 19 yards, with a nice sideline catch by receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Not long before making that throw, Fields seemed to take a cleat to the ankle area. He shook it off, quickly.

The Bears generated no points on the three drives. One generated 32 yards on eight plays, and another resulted in 50 yards on 10 plays.

5 responses to "Justin Fields handles three drives for Bears"

  3. The Chicago Bears haven’t had a true franchise QB since Sid Luckman retired after the 1950 season. And Jim McMahon’s mouth far exceeded anything he accomplished on the football field. 1st round drafted QBs don’t get the duration of their rookie contracts anymore to prove they’re franchise QBs. Maybe 2-3 seasons at most. Justin Fields is already in a make or break season to prove he’s “the guy” for Chicago.

  4. Chiefs A team is significantly better than the Bears starters. No surprise there. The Bears OL is going to be a big problem (again) this year. RBs need to put in work with the JUGS machine. Starting D wasn’t great either but are playing with noticeably more hustle.

    On the plus side, the difference in professionalism is night and day. This isn’t a playoff caliber roster but they’ve bought in and that plus better coaching should get them as many wins as last year with the arrow pointing up for next season.

