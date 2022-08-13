Justin Fields handles three drives for Bears

Getty Images

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields began his second NFL preseason with three drive against the Chiefs on Saturday.

He completed four of seven passes for 48 yards, and he added one rush for 10 yards.

One completion went for 26 yards to receiver Darnell Mooney, a slightly-underthrown 50-50 ball that Mooney snatched. Another covered 19 yards, with a nice sideline catch by receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Not long before making that throw, Fields seemed to take a cleat to the ankle area. He shook it off, quickly.

The Bears generated no points on the three drives. One generated 32 yards on eight plays, and another resulted in 50 yards on 10 plays.