Justin Reid makes an extra point in preseason

Chiefs safety Justin Reid recently made a 65-yard field goal in practice. On Saturday, he converted a kick in a game.

After a touchdown late in the second quarter of the preseason opener in Chicago, Reid trotted out for the extra point. And he nailed it without a problem.

It’s a little exhibition fun, but it’s also an important test in the event that the Chiefs need Reid to make a kick at some point.

He has served as Houston’s emergency kickoff specialist in the past. Last year, he kicked off three times in a preseason game. On one of the kicks, he also made the tackle.