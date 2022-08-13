Justin Reid makes an extra point in preseason

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Chiefs safety Justin Reid recently made a 65-yard field goal in practice. On Saturday, he converted a kick in a game.

After a touchdown late in the second quarter of the preseason opener in Chicago, Reid trotted out for the extra point. And he nailed it without a problem.

It’s a little exhibition fun, but it’s also an important test in the event that the Chiefs need Reid to make a kick at some point.

He has served as Houston’s emergency kickoff specialist in the past. Last year, he kicked off three times in a preseason game. On one of the kicks, he also made the tackle.

3 responses to “Justin Reid makes an extra point in preseason

  2. I always hoped chad Johnson would give place kicking a try after his receiving career ended. Would be entertaining and he could have been damn good at it had he devoted his time to kicking

