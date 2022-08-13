Kyler Murray called plays during Friday’s preseason game

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is unlikely to play much — if at all — in the preseason.

But the signal-caller is still staying involved on the sidelines.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury had Murray call some plays toward the end of Friday’s matchup with Cincinnati. In his postgame press conference, Kingsbury said Murray got in about six plays.

“I think we went three-and-out on both of them. So, less than I anticipated,” Kingsbury said with a laugh. “No, he called a couple really nice plays, it just didn’t work out. Had some guys open.”

Kingsbury said Murray had a “wide open” call sheet to work from. The only parameters were that if the Cardinals got the ball back late, they had to kneel out the game instead of running some more pass plays.

“That wasn’t going to happen,” Kingsbury said.

But Kingsbury seems pleased with what Murray’s done as a play-caller in practice and now in preseason action.

“He does a good job with it,” Kingsbury said. “I’ve been impressed.”