Lamar Jackson sets Week One deadline for new contract

Getty Images

As the calendar hits mid-August, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have not agreed to a contract extension.

Head coach John Harbaugh said late last month that both sides are “very motivated” to get a deal done and Jackson has said he’d like to have the extension in place before the regular season.

But on Saturday, Jackson — who is representing himself in the negotiations — said he has a hard deadline of Week One.

“Yeah, we’re coming up to it,” Jackson said in his press conference. “It’s coming up. The season’s coming up. We’re going to be good for the season.”

When asked if that meant his hard deadline is Week One, Jackson replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

But Jackson also said he had “no updates” on the negotiation process.

If Jackson and the Ravens can’t come to terms on a new deal, then Jackson would be slated to hit free agency next March. Of course, Baltimore and Jackson can hit the negotiating table again after the season’s over. And the Ravens would be able to franchise tag Jackson to keep him from hitting the open market.

The 2019 MVP, Jackson is slated to make $23 million this season on his fifth-year option.