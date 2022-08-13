Lamar Jackson sets Week One deadline for new contract

August 13, 2022
As the calendar hits mid-August, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have not agreed to a contract extension.

Head coach John Harbaugh said late last month that both sides are “very motivated” to get a deal done and Jackson has said he’d like to have the extension in place before the regular season.

But on Saturday, Jackson — who is representing himself in the negotiations — said he has a hard deadline of Week One.

“Yeah, we’re coming up to it,” Jackson said in his press conference. “It’s coming up. The season’s coming up. We’re going to be good for the season.”

When asked if that meant his hard deadline is Week One, Jackson replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

But Jackson also said he had “no updates” on the negotiation process.

If Jackson and the Ravens can’t come to terms on a new deal, then Jackson would be slated to hit free agency next March. Of course, Baltimore and Jackson can hit the negotiating table again after the season’s over. And the Ravens would be able to franchise tag Jackson to keep him from hitting the open market.

The 2019 MVP, Jackson is slated to make $23 million this season on his fifth-year option.

18 responses to "Lamar Jackson sets Week One deadline for new contract

  1. Come on Baltimore, have some backbone. Call his bluff.

    You’re still a threat to make the playoffs with Huntley.

  4. It is a damn shame the Ravens won’t pay this man. He is undoubtedly one of the top running backs in the NFL.

  6. Here’s the Ravens plan. They’re a very bright team. 1) Let Lamar play this season on current contract 2) give him a qualifying franchise tag next offseason 3) if someone then offers him a contract and Ravens don’t (purposefully) match, Ravens get 1st round picks in ’23 an ’24. These 2 first rounders plus the one they already own would allow them to move up (very high) in round 1 of the ’23 draft to grab a QB (’23 draft is going to have 5-7 very highly rated QBs coming out) 4) the Raven’s back-up is marginally not that far off from Lamar as it is, paying Lamar $200M guaranteed is simply not smart. My two favorite players in the league on offense are Lamar and Deebo…but Lamar is not a long term QB…he’s simply not accurate enough in general and specifically in the 25 yd red zone when windows are very very tight and only open for partial seconds. Once his legs go, he’s done as a QB..as much as I like him, it’s just the truth. Ravens not going to sign him, watch. Not a Ravens fan, but they are a great franchise…treat players well, but they are not stupid…giving Lamar a long term contract when we’re already seeing some leg wear and tare, Ravens won’t be foolish and cave to media/public pressure.

  7. I have no idea what his trade value would be. Personally, with his current salary, free agent status, and somewhat predictable skillset, I’m not sure the Ravens could lure a first-round pick.

  11. Why waste your money Baltimore? The guy will never do anything against playoff defenses.

  13. Seems like he’s dragging it out in hopes of another market setting deal. If he doesn’t show significant progress to be an NFL level passer this year, they should let him go or franchise tag him once or twice to buy some time looking for his replacement.

  14. Or what? You’ll leave in FA for another team whose entire offensive game plan is centered around their “running” QB. What other 31 teams do that? Until the Ravens get rid of Roman and this current mindset it’s gonna be wash/rinse/ repeat. It’s a passing league driven by passing QBs.

  15. Tyler Huntley is more than capable of running the ravens offense thats why the ravens aren’t being desperate and giving him 200 mill fully guaranteed if lamar went to another team he would not be close to who he is in baltimore,his best bet is to remain in bmore where they made the system specifically for him he knows that I respect him betting on himself like Flacco did n hope he proves he’s worth 200 mill guaranteed but he’s at risk of losing millions if he has another down yr or gets injured I understand he wants to be paid and he deserves to be but I’m sure he knows baltimore is the best place for him to remain

  16. Please give him a big contract…..signed all AFC teams.
    Chokes in crunch time….regular season champ.

  18. Lamar Jackson covers up a lot of holes on this roster. Ozzie Newsome is not the GM anymore. The price will always go up if he maintains his current level of play and if he doesn’t they have shown that they can get out of a bad QB contract. See Flacco, Joe

