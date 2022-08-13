Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold were both in command

Getty Images

The first game action of the Panthers’ quarterback competition is in the books and head coach Matt Rhule said he liked what he saw from both of the participants.

Baker Mayfield started the game and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards while leading the team to a field goal to open the game. Sam Darnold checked in after the defense forced a fumble and threw a touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. He remained in the game for another series and went 2-of-3 for 16 yards overall.

“I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both in command. They made the right checks, so I was pleased,” Rhule said in his postgame press conference.

Rhule did not say if the team will be starting Mayfield again when they face the Patriots next week.

“No, that was for today, that was just for today,” Rhule said. “So we’ll go back and look at this tape. Obviously, Sam got us in the end zone. Baker led us down the field. Looked like both guys played well in terms of production. We’ll go back and look and see where they are. That was just for today.”

Rhule said at training camp that the earliest he would name a starter for the regular season is after the game against New England and it doesn’t look like that timeline is changing.