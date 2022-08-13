Matt Ryan “looked sharp” in Colts’ debut

Getty Images

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta before the March trade that sent the former league MVP to Indianapolis. Now, everything once old is new again.

Ryan made his Colts’ debut Saturday against the Bills.

He played four series, going into the second quarter, and completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards.

“It felt good just to get out there, just to hear the operation, new voice in the headset, all those different things,” Ryan said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “Be with those guys, communicate at the line of scrimmage, I thought that part was good. I would have liked a little more production from all of us, but you know, it’s a good start for us.”

Ryan’s longest completion was a 17-yarder to top receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who led the team with two catches for 30 yards. The team’s other receivers showed they still need some work.

Saturday was a start, though.

“I thought Matt looked sharp,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “Thought all of his throws were right on the money. We’ve just got to convert some of those.”